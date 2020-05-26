Luke Edwards makes worrying claim on Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s takeover may have hit a problem, according to the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards.

The Magpies reporter has regularly provided supporters with updates throughout this whole process and this week he issued his thoughts about the situation on talkSPORT and it makes for worrying news.

A clip from his interviews was posted to Twitter, which can be viewed below, but the journalist went on to say that he believes there ‘obviously is a problem’ in regards to the Premier League’s owners and directors test.

😬- “I think there is concern.” 👎- “I think there has been a problem with the Premier League test.” 👏- “There are moral questions, but it’ll be great news for the #PL!” @LukeEdwardsTele on the potential #NUFC takeover ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9P0mgZE8Qg — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 26, 2020

Edwards also claims there has been an air of anxiety in the Magpies fanbase as a result of differing reports coming from different camps, he said: “the longer it goes on, you naturally start to worry that they’ll find a way to block it and I think that’s where we are at the moment.”

It’s hardly an encouraging piece of information from someone in the loop.

The £300m takeover by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium appears to be rumbling on into yet another week, meaning it is quickly approaching two months since news first broke that Mike Ashley was finally prepared to sell the Magpies.

