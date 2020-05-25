Luke Edwards delivers 5-word update on Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s takeover is still yet to be given the green light by the Premier League, but could this be the week it finally gets announced?

Will this finally be the week Newcastle's takeover is announced?

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards delivered a cryptic five-word message to fans on Twitter this morning that hints that it could indeed be happening, he said:

Surely this is the week #nufc — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) May 24, 2020

It is now the seventh week since reports first emerged claiming that current Magpies owner Mike Ashley was prepared to sell the club for £300m to PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley and her Saudi-backed consortium.

The Middle East country’s public investment fund is set to claim 80% of the ownership with the remaining 20% being split equally between Staveley and the Reuben brothers.

Arguably, United is one of the few remaining sleeping giants in English football given their history and now they are set for a very wealthy new era that’ll finally bring joy to many in the northeast.

