 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Luke Edwards delivers 5-word update on Newcastle takeover

Luke Edwards delivers 5-word update on Newcastle takeover

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
1 minute read 25/5/2020 | 05:20pm

Newcastle United’s takeover is still yet to be given the green light by the Premier League, but could this be the week it finally gets announced?

Will this finally be the week Newcastle's takeover is announced?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards delivered a cryptic five-word message to fans on Twitter this morning that hints that it could indeed be happening, he said:

It is now the seventh week since reports first emerged claiming that current Magpies owner Mike Ashley was prepared to sell the club for £300m to PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley and her Saudi-backed consortium.

The Middle East country’s public investment fund is set to claim 80% of the ownership with the remaining 20% being split equally between Staveley and the Reuben brothers.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history

Arguably, United is one of the few remaining sleeping giants in English football given their history and now they are set for a very wealthy new era that’ll finally bring joy to many in the northeast.

AND in other news, Newcastle fans react to interest in Gonzalo Higuain

Article title: Luke Edwards delivers 5-word update on Newcastle takeover

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 