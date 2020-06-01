Luke Edwards provides fresh Newcastle takeover update

It’s June 1st and Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover is still yet to be complete.

The Premier League’s return to action is on the horizon in just a few weeks as the tumultuous 2019/20 campaign appears to be able to finally conclude.

However, it’s now fast approaching the two-month mark since news first broke that current Magpies chief Mike Ashley was to sell the club to a very wealthy Saudi-backed consortium fronted by PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley.

A couple of weeks ago, The Sun’s Neil Custis hinted that today could finally be the day that the deal gets announced, but that seems rather unlikely given latest information from the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, who tweeted the following answer in response to a fan…

It remains with the PL… nobody knows. Resist being led down the expectancy path but don’t start worrying it’s all off. We have to wait. And if it comes, great. If it doesn’t. We wait. If it’s off, we’ll have to hope the American is ready to move quickly — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) May 31, 2020

He claims that the takeover is still with the Premier League, who have been conducting their owners and directors test for several weeks now. Edwards won’t put a timeframe on it happening – but does suggest that there shouldn’t be any worries over it being off completely.

It’s merely a long game of patience, and given that the new season isn’t going to start for a few months, it shouldn’t be rushed. There will be plenty of time for the new owners to do what they need in preparation for next term should they eventually be handed the green light.

