Luke Edwards provides fresh Newcastle takeover update

Luke Edwards provides fresh Newcastle takeover update

by Lewis Blain
1/6/2020 | 10:30am

It’s June 1st and Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover is still yet to be complete.

The Premier League’s return to action is on the horizon in just a few weeks as the tumultuous 2019/20 campaign appears to be able to finally conclude.

Who do you trust most for Magpies takeover news?

George Caulkin (The Athletic)

Lee Ryder / Mark Douglas (ChronLive)

Luke Edwards (The Telegraph)

Sky Sports

However, it’s now fast approaching the two-month mark since news first broke that current Magpies chief Mike Ashley was to sell the club to a very wealthy Saudi-backed consortium fronted by PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley.

A couple of weeks ago, The Sun’s Neil Custis hinted that today could finally be the day that the deal gets announced, but that seems rather unlikely given latest information from the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, who tweeted the following answer in response to a fan…

He claims that the takeover is still with the Premier League, who have been conducting their owners and directors test for several weeks now. Edwards won’t put a timeframe on it happening – but does suggest that there shouldn’t be any worries over it being off completely.

It’s merely a long game of patience, and given that the new season isn’t going to start for a few months, it shouldn’t be rushed. There will be plenty of time for the new owners to do what they need in preparation for next term should they eventually be handed the green light.

