Luke Edwards reveals the “best thing” about a potential Newcastle takeover

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards has delivered an added bonus on the latest Newcastle United takeover reports, and it is sure to boost the spirits of the Toon Army.

Transfer window? Takeover rumours. Season ticket renewal time? Takeover rumours? PR disaster at Sports Direct? Newcastle fans have seen this movie before.

Unsurprisingly, Mike Ashley’s decision to attempt to leave Sports Direct open as an essential business last week backfired, forcing the Magpies owner into a quick but hardly believable apology. Even less surprisingly, the following week has brought reports of a potential takeover, and while this is usually met with scepticism from the St. James’ Park faithful, fans have been going berserk over the latest rumours.

This is because The Telegraph claim the Magpies have actually filed the paperwork on a proposed takeover to the Premier League, which suggests the talks with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund over a £340m deal are at a fairly advanced stage.

Edwards, who works for the paper, not only confirmed the exclusive from his colleagues on Tuesday but also chimed in with what he believes is the “best thing” about a potential takeover.

Do you know what best thing about a #nufc takeover would be? The end of Newcastle takeover stories. At the moment there are two versions of the same story out there, directly contradicting the other which is ridiculous! Ashley has to say something, why stay silent? — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) March 31, 2020

While fans have joked that selling the club now would be “the most Mike Ashley thing to ever happen”, as they would not be able to celebrate his departure due to current events keeping the population in lockdown, Edwards’ point is most definitely a silver lining.

No longer would fans have to spend their entire summers reading contradicting rumours about what Amanda Staveley is up to or what price Ashley is demanding. Could this finally be it?

