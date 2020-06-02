Luke Edwards makes damning Bruce claim amid Newcastle takeover

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards delivered a damning claim on Monday night as Newcastle United fans were embroiled in debate on social media.

Much of the Magpies’ faithful appear to be fuming that the club are continuing to take payment over season tickets for the 2020/21 campaign despite the club being under the process of changing ownership – as well as the remainder of the season being played behind closed doors.

But to Edwards, it’s not a surprise given how poorly current owner Mike Ashley has run the club during his 13-year reign.

He claims that manager Steve Bruce hasn’t even been told that a takeover is happening, brandishing the situation as “ludicrous,” he tweeted:

It’s a club that can’t even communicate with its manager to tell him what’s going on with the takeover. He still hasn’t been told there is one. Ludicrous really — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) June 1, 2020

The 59-year-old has spoken publicly about the takeover, so he does know that something is in the pipelines, but evidently, he’s hearing the same news as supporters which is quite a poor look considering he’s supposed to be leading out this Magpies squad in just a few weeks time.

It’s rather damning on Ashley that he’s prepared to leave his manager in the dark over the whole process – but is anyone really surprised? Probably not.

