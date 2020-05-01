 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Luke Edwards makes worrying Newcastle takeover claim

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
1 minute read 1/5/2020 | 01:44pm

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover is still yet to be confirmed, and now the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards has made a claim that is going to send worry down the spines of many Magpies supporters.

Replaying to a popular fan account on Twitter, Edwards suggested that there has been murmurings over whether a price has even been agreed, thought to be from the ‘selling side’ – aka. Mike Ashley.

He said:

It comes a day after Jason Burt revealed that there had been delays due to BeIN Sports’ objection to Saudi Arabia’s piracy of Premier League matches.

Meanwhile, the BBC claimed that Amanda Staveley’s consortium are involved in a deal thought to be around £300m.

Will Mike Ashley be in charge when football resumes?

Yes, probably!

No, hope not!

This one is sure to rumble on, which will only raise concerns the longer there is no announcement or word from either involved party.

