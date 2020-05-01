Luke Edwards makes worrying Newcastle takeover claim

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover is still yet to be confirmed, and now the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards has made a claim that is going to send worry down the spines of many Magpies supporters.

Replaying to a popular fan account on Twitter, Edwards suggested that there has been murmurings over whether a price has even been agreed, thought to be from the ‘selling side’ – aka. Mike Ashley.

He said:

There have been doubts abt a price being agreed emanating from selling side. It is buyers who have insisted a price has been agreed. This is strengthened by suggestions a Purchase Sales Agreement has to be signed by both to start PL tests but there are murmurings of doubt still — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) May 1, 2020

It comes a day after Jason Burt revealed that there had been delays due to BeIN Sports’ objection to Saudi Arabia’s piracy of Premier League matches.

Meanwhile, the BBC claimed that Amanda Staveley’s consortium are involved in a deal thought to be around £300m.

This one is sure to rumble on, which will only raise concerns the longer there is no announcement or word from either involved party.

