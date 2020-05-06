Newcastle United fans have been eagerly awaiting official confirmation of their prospective takeover but the club’s official Twitter account has hardly made things easier for them with one recent tweet.
In response to one supporter, they reacted with an image of a white flag – something widely recognised as a symbol of truce or surrender – similar to ‘white smoke’ which is known for coming to an agreement.
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 5, 2020
And the Magpies faithful have lost it in reaction to the post with many wondering if there is a more subtle message at play.
It’s now been several weeks since the news that the club could be taken over first hit the headlines as Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium edged closer to a £300m deal according to the BBC, but any official confirmation still escapes those in the northeast.
If the prospective takeover pulls through, it would end a tumultuous Mike Ashley reign which has somehow lasted 13 years despite never winning over the Newcastle fans.
Here’s how they have been reacting to the post…
Hahaha what a guy #nufctakeover
— ⚫🔥⚪ (@simplyMaximin) May 5, 2020
Announce
— Torin Emard (@torinemard) May 5, 2020
CANS SOON???????
— Grant🏴🧊 {Follow Limit} (@FedeNUFC_) May 5, 2020
Stop it man!!! Jesus Christ. Heart palpitations are through the roof!
— D Fender (@delfender) May 5, 2020
Every NUFC fan on the way to read this tweet when the notification popped up.. pic.twitter.com/55QQ8adEGw
— NUFCblog.co.uk (@NUFCblogcouk) May 5, 2020
You’ve just sent 1.5 million people to the fridge to get cans
— James (@James07742976) May 5, 2020
Unless it’s Takeover Cans please stop tweeting 🤣
— Dayle (@DayleBarron) May 5, 2020
They surrender. They’re gonna tweet it. Hold on guys. Here we go…
— Andy🐧 (@DeathsquadNUFC) May 5, 2020
Wait, does this mean?!…
— Can Heslop (@DanHeslop) May 5, 2020
IDIOTS
— The Saudi Boot boy 🇸🇦🇸🇦⬛️⬜️⬛️🇸🇦🇸🇦 (@TerryEv89364915) May 5, 2020
— Dave S (@DaveSt_34) May 5, 2020
@RyanFoley95 this admin guy knows something pic.twitter.com/xDZWHnxRMa
— Peter Wright (@peterrwrightt) May 5, 2020
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN
— rossnowt (@LockdownHater58) May 5, 2020
— thereal andrew young (@temperamentalan) May 5, 2020
CAAANNNNSSSS
— Oliver🇸🇦 (@nufcoliverr) May 5, 2020
AND in other news, Newcastle fans react to AUDACIOUS transfer report…