Newcastle fans lose their mind at club’s Twitter post

Newcastle United fans have been eagerly awaiting official confirmation of their prospective takeover but the club’s official Twitter account has hardly made things easier for them with one recent tweet.

How do you feel about the takeover taking this long?

Anxious Vote Not worried Vote

In response to one supporter, they reacted with an image of a white flag – something widely recognised as a symbol of truce or surrender – similar to ‘white smoke’ which is known for coming to an agreement.

And the Magpies faithful have lost it in reaction to the post with many wondering if there is a more subtle message at play.

It’s now been several weeks since the news that the club could be taken over first hit the headlines as Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium edged closer to a £300m deal according to the BBC, but any official confirmation still escapes those in the northeast.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

If the prospective takeover pulls through, it would end a tumultuous Mike Ashley reign which has somehow lasted 13 years despite never winning over the Newcastle fans.

Here’s how they have been reacting to the post…

Announce — Torin Emard (@torinemard) May 5, 2020

Stop it man!!! Jesus Christ. Heart palpitations are through the roof! — D Fender (@delfender) May 5, 2020

Every NUFC fan on the way to read this tweet when the notification popped up.. pic.twitter.com/55QQ8adEGw — NUFCblog.co.uk (@NUFCblogcouk) May 5, 2020

You’ve just sent 1.5 million people to the fridge to get cans — James (@James07742976) May 5, 2020

Unless it’s Takeover Cans please stop tweeting 🤣 — Dayle (@DayleBarron) May 5, 2020

They surrender. They’re gonna tweet it. Hold on guys. Here we go… — Andy🐧 (@DeathsquadNUFC) May 5, 2020

Wait, does this mean?!… — Can Heslop (@DanHeslop) May 5, 2020

IDIOTS — The Saudi Boot boy 🇸🇦🇸🇦⬛️⬜️⬛️🇸🇦🇸🇦 (@TerryEv89364915) May 5, 2020

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN — rossnowt (@LockdownHater58) May 5, 2020

AND in other news, Newcastle fans react to AUDACIOUS transfer report…