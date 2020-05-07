Newcastle fans react to fresh Kalidou Koulibaly reports

Newcastle United may wake up in dreamland sometime in the near future, but that’s only if their prospective takeover passes the Premier League bar and gets actually confirmed.

Amanda Staveley is leading the consortium which is well-backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund as well as the Reuben brothers, though, it has been well over a month since these reports first emerged.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

Now the club are being linked to every superstar and his dog as if the takeover has already happened. One name that continues to be mentioned is Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Sky Sports claim the prospective owners would like to land the 28-year-old colossus should the top-flight big wigs ratify their takeover, and the Serie A colossus could be keen.

Do Newcastle need to sign a new centre-back?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

They also suggest that Koulibaly is valued at €80m (£69.8m).

Much of the Magpies faithful have been reacting to the transfer report on social media after it was relayed by popular Twitter account NUFC360.

Here’s what has been said…

Center back isnt a priority, but if we can get this lad it would be a hell of a statement. — Jack Chaytor (@jchaytor16) May 6, 2020

Be great backup for Ciaran Clark https://t.co/VjDk3J4DtJ — Olly (@olly_swinden) May 6, 2020

getting boring now really — fin🤝 (@finley_mcghie) May 6, 2020

Getting bored of these rumours now. Just want the takeover done, then I’ll get excited #NUFCTakeover — John Miller (@growing_turnips) May 6, 2020

People are insane if they wouldn’t take him — David Del Borrello (@davorrello) May 6, 2020

getting a bit silly now — ollie 🇸🇦✨ (@ollienufc) May 6, 2020

If there using man city as a model around there plans, he would be the perfect signing. — Teddymoore (@Teddymo14639145) May 6, 2020

Yes please!!!! People say we don’t need centre back. This would be a statement, he’s a leader and class 🙂 — David Tasker (@DavidTazGolf9) May 6, 2020

Get him and Werner but how do sky sports find out this stuff — Petrieboy12 (@ChrisPetrie19) May 6, 2020

Koulibaly the benchwarmer — Emre Cans (@GAZZAAA8) May 6, 2020

Hahahahahahahahaha — phil rattcliff (@whisperingeye5) May 6, 2020

If/when we get taken over, I like the idea of building the team from the back. Obviously we have quality in that area but I can see a few of those moving on and getting quality in is key. Then work our way through the middle, build a spine and fill the wide areas with quality — John Doherty (@johndocs78) May 6, 2020

AND in other news, Newcastle fans react to Steve Wraith post…