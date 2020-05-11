 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to Richard Keys takeover comments

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 11/5/2020 | 01:05pm

Newcastle United fans don’t particularly like former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys, and his latest comments have only riled them up even more.

Last month, the BeIN Sports anchor revealed that he wished it were a different Premier League outfit getting taken over by a wealthy Saudi Arabian consortium, which in itself caused anger.

And now Keys has claimed that he expects the takeover to get the ‘nod of approval’ this week before wishing the northeast side ‘good luck’.

He also joked that Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund thought to be behind the deal bears a canny resemblance to himself.

Crazily, he’s not wrong.

It appears as if Newcastle’s takeover will edge closer this week with the Saudi-backed consortium, fronted by Amanda Staveley, agreeing to a deal worth approximately £300m, according to the BBC.

Keys’ comments were relayed by popular Twitter account @NUFC360 and the Magpies faithful have been reacting in their droves.

Many slammed him for being a “hypocrite” as well as being “bitter.”

Here’s what fans have been saying…

