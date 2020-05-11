Newcastle fans react to Richard Keys takeover comments

Newcastle United fans don’t particularly like former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys, and his latest comments have only riled them up even more.

Last month, the BeIN Sports anchor revealed that he wished it were a different Premier League outfit getting taken over by a wealthy Saudi Arabian consortium, which in itself caused anger.

And now Keys has claimed that he expects the takeover to get the ‘nod of approval’ this week before wishing the northeast side ‘good luck’.

He also joked that Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund thought to be behind the deal bears a canny resemblance to himself.

Crazily, he’s not wrong.

It appears as if Newcastle’s takeover will edge closer this week with the Saudi-backed consortium, fronted by Amanda Staveley, agreeing to a deal worth approximately £300m, according to the BBC.

Keys’ comments were relayed by popular Twitter account @NUFC360 and the Magpies faithful have been reacting in their droves.

Many slammed him for being a “hypocrite” as well as being “bitter.”

Here’s what fans have been saying…

Very old bitter hairy hands man — scurf (@scurf9) May 10, 2020

@richardajkeys what an idiot you are — Alan Skidmore (@Albunski) May 10, 2020

I hate this clown so much — 🇮🇪Mark Roche🇮🇪 (@MarkRoc87454440) May 10, 2020

He hasn’t got a clue what it’s like to be a toon fan, now has he, — carl finlay (@carlfin) May 11, 2020

RK has an inflated opinion of himself if he thinks Richard Masters takes any notice of a man who noone respects #nufc — Ian Reed (@IanReedok) May 11, 2020

He’s not reet keys… Defo needs help. — Magpiemarge1ofthe10k (@Margeandrews20) May 10, 2020

Richard Keys talking about principles… — Sir Jack (@oinkbaamoo) May 10, 2020

I love the fact he is hating this. Absolutely love it! Long may it continue! — Shaun Graham (@shaungraham94) May 11, 2020

Inject into my veins — Benjamin🇸🇦 (@benarmstrongx) May 10, 2020

I just can’t understand how Richard Keys can talk about principles and morality with a straight face — Sam James (@samjdb2) May 10, 2020

Richard Keys is tapping out 😂😂😂😂 possibly the greatest thing I’ve ever seen — John Burke (@ukjohnburke) May 10, 2020

Chewbacca hands proving how much of a hypocrite he is 😂. — Jamie Rowntree (@Jamierowntree1) May 10, 2020

This takeover has taken 10 years off his life, he’s really lost the plot and it’s great to see. — Angel🎅🎁🎄 (@01dunnn) May 10, 2020

