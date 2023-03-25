Newcastle United have held talks with the representatives of Marcus Thuram about a summer switch to St James' Park, according to a report.

The Lowdown: Newcastle eyeing attacker

Newcastle are believed to want an attacker in the summer transfer window, recently being linked to Watford's Joao Pedro, having missed out after making a £30m bid for the forward last year, instead signing Alexander Isak.

Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior has also emerged as an option for the Magpies, having recently impressed for the England U20's, scoring a brace in the 2-0 victory against Germany on Wednesday night.

However, given the club's ambition to establish themselves amongst the elite clubs of world football, there is likely to be a desire to bring in players that have already proven themselves at the top level, with Thuram now being considered as a potential option...

The Latest: Thuram talks held

According to a report from 90min, Newcastle have held talks with the Frenchman about a summer move, as they prepare to rival Serie A side Inter Milan for his signature.

Teams from across the continent are interested in signing the forward, with Inter confident they are leading the race, however the Magpies also remain in the mix, and they have now taken the first steps towards negotiating a deal.

The Borussia Monchengladbach ace will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, as his contract with the Bundesliga club is set to expire, and he fits the bill perfectly for Eddie Howe, who wants to bring in a forward who can also play out wide.

The versatile attacker is seen as a potential replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin, with the Frenchman increasingly likely to be sold by the Magpies in the summer.

The Verdict: Get it done?

Hailed as 'incredible' by members of the media, the 24-year-old has been in inspired form in the Bundesliga this season, bagging three assists and scoring 12 goals in the German top flight, with the latter figure ranking him joint-second highest in the league.

A similar sort of return in the Premier League would be a major improvement on Saint-Maximin's output this season, with the Frenchman scoring just once in 18 league appearances, failing to record a goal or assist in his last 11 top flight games.

If Newcastle are serious in their ambition to become Champions League regulars, they need to be competing for players of Thuram's calibre, and the opportunity to sign a player of his quality for free does not come around too often.