Mark Douglas latest on PL’s Newcastle takeover checks

Newcastle United fans are still waiting to see whether or not their prospective takeover gets over the line and ChronicleLive reporter Mark Douglas has provided the latest on the matter.

He claims that his sources have been able to verify that a sale has most definitely been agreed and that the Premier League’s checks are well underway even with news of a delay, they are working on it.

Douglas was replying to a Magpies supporter on Twitter and said:

The sources have been able to verify that the club sale has been agreed, PL checks are underway and even today, have responded to the latest reports of a delay. It's important to get things right first and foremost. — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) May 13, 2020

The Guardian claimed early this week that fresh evidence had been submitted that raised question marks over the Saudi-led consortium taking over the club.

And Douglas claims that the top-flight big wigs are actively working on it despite news of an announcement rumbling on and on as each week passes by.

ChronicleLive colleague Lee Ryder reported that there had been no red flags, so maybe this one is edging ever closer to completion.

