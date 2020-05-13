Mark Douglas provides encouraging light into Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United fans were dealt a blow earlier this week after it was announced that the imminent takeover of the club would be delayed further by the Guardian.

They state that new evidence has been submitted that will mean the owners and directors test with the Premier League takes a little longer.

However, Chronicle Live editor Mark Douglas has put a promising spin on things with a fresh update from the buying side, who he claims remain “positive”.

He also believes that despite “a lot of noise” that the deal will eventually pass all checks and become official in due course.

In response to a fan on Twitter, Douglas said:

All I can say is that buyers are still positive. No one knows exactly what is going on in this PL process but it's got to be rigorous and legally watertight. Was always going to be a lot of noise. I still believe, as I have throughout, that it'll pass the checks. — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) May 12, 2020

It appears as if there are only two hurdles left to overcome – firstly, getting approval from the Premier League, who themselves have other things to focus on right now such as ‘Project Restart,’ and then secondly, the transferrable of funds, which could be a process in itself given the mooted £300m fee.

Either way, it’s very encouraging to see local press believing it’ll still get the go-ahead, especially given their experience with the umpteen failed attempts during Mike Ashley’s tumultuous 13-year reign.

