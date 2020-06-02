Mark Douglas reveals insight into Newcastle’s £300m takeover

Newcastle United have been awaiting the decision regarding their prospective £300m takeover for nearly two months now.

It’s still with the Premier League, who are conducting their owners and directors test alongside having to get the 2019/20 campaign back underway.

ChronicleLive reporter Mark Douglas has revealed some insight into the goings-on where he claims that someone involved in the process believes it is the ‘most complicated’ takeover they’ve ever had to deal with.

In a recent Q&A, he said:

“Just impossible to put a date on it, so I won’t put my neck on the line. This has been – in the words of someone I spoke to – the most complicated takeover they’ve ever presided over. With that and the restart to deal with, I’m not surprised it’s taken longer than usual.”

With the situation continuing to drag out, plenty at St James’ Park are starting to get worried by the prospects of it not being passed by the PL.

This hasn’t been aided by fresh reports that have thrown the whole takeover into doubt. The Guardian revealed that the World Trade Organisation had found the Saudi state to be involved in pirate streaming service beoutQ, which broadcasts English top-flight games illegally.

However, it must be proven that those involved in the Magpies’ takeover are indeed involved in the controversy.

