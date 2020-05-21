Mark Douglas makes Steve Bruce claim amid Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United are closing in on a new era at the club and that could follow with substantial changes across the board.

The Magpies are on the verge of being taken over by a very wealthy Saudi Arabian consortium which is fronted by Amanda Staveley, who helped Sheikh Mansour buy Manchester City.

Should Steve Bruce be sacked by the new owners?

It’s been a long wait for official confirmation as the Premier League still have a decision to make in regards to the owners and directors test.

Earlier in the week, ChronicleLive’s Mark Douglas provided fans with a Q&A session about the takeover where he answered a question about the future of Steve Bruce at St James’ Park.

Here’s what he said:

So, Douglas believes that the 59-year-old is “unlikely” to remain in charge – or “stay on” as he puts it, meaning the new ownership will want to bring in their own manager when it is right to do so.

It remains to be seen who is in the frame but there have been multiple reports circulating the press in recent weeks.

These include links to former Spurs boss and Champions League runner-up Mauricio Pochettino, who Sky Sports claim is their ‘number one’ target whilst the three-time winner of the same competition, Zinedine Zidane, has been mooted with a shock switch from Real Madrid too.

