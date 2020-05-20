Newcastle United reporters Mark Douglas and Lee Ryder, both of the ChronicleLive, provided supporters with a Q&A session on Wednesday afternoon where they answered a wrath of queries about the prospective takeover.
One fan wondered just how much longer they would have to wait for the deal to get the green light to which the former offered up a fresh update.
Douglas remains confident and believes it won’t be much longer before it all goes through. He said:
It’s been well over a month since reports first emerged over the potential sale of the northeast outfit and there’s still been no word of official confirmation since.
The decision has been in the Premier League’s hands for a couple of weeks now as they have been conducting the owners and directors test on the Saudi Arabian consortium but the top-flight have also been trying to get their plans to restart the current campaign back underway, so understandably they’ve had a lot on their plate.
While Douglas won’t put an exact timeframe on the matter, his claim that it will be soon is hugely positive news for those at St James’ Park.
