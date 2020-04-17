Michael Brown gives his verdict on Steve Bruce’s Newcastle future

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Michael Brown has said that Steve Bruce will understand if Newcastle United’s prospective owners choose to replace him, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Bruce was appointed as Newcastle boss over the summer and has guided the club to 13th in the Premier League table, eight points clear of the relegation places.

His side have struggled in front of goal, though, with only Norwich City have scored as few league goals as their 25 this season.

Nonetheless, they appear to have secured Premier League safety, but Brown said Bruce will understand if the new owners want to go in a different direction when they formally complete the takeover.

“Anytime there is a takeover you are always looking at how the owners will take it,” Brown told Football Insider.

“When there is a new takeover or you have a new boss you either have to convince them that you are the right person or it does not matter. They have already made there mind up before they come in.

“Steve Bruce is an experienced manager and he will know the situation.

“I think he has done a great job but he would wish them well. If they do not want Steve Bruce he will know he did a great job for them, he would be sad but he would understand it.”

Safe pair of hands

Bruce has proven himself to be an experienced manager at Premier League level, with his side generally well organised and difficult to beat.

This has certainly been the case at Newcastle too, and he looks to have kept them up, despite a lack of investment in the squad.

However, if the club want to start looking up the division, it would make sense from them to move on from Bruce, although it would be wise to make the decision when this season is completed and not before.