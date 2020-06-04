Miguel Delaney hints mid-June decision for Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover has been rumbling on for two months now, but it could soon end, according to Miguel Delaney – chief football writer at the Independent.

In a recent column posted this week, the reliable reporter hinted that a decision could be due later this month.

Who will be in control of Newcastle come July?

The Premier League have had been conducting their owners and directors test for several weeks now, but they have also had to deal with their ‘Project Restart’ plans as well as trying to navigate themselves through a global pandemic. It has understandably taken a very long time.

Delaney is expecting a decision to be announced in “mid-June,” he said:

He also goes on to claim that the takeover is “unlikely to be settled for some time” with the whole process unsettling many involved – supporters at St James’ Park are certainly growing concerned, the longer this goes on.

In the past few weeks, the Guardian revealed a yet-to-be announced report from the World Trade Organisation which claimed that the Saudi state was behind pirate streaming service beoutQ, who broadcast Premier League matches amongst other sports to their customers illegally.

However, Saudi’s public investment fund are a completely separate entity and therefore aren’t involved in the service but this appears to be something that the top-flight are trying to establish before making their final decision.

If Delaney is right, then the Magpies faithful can expect some news in a few weeks but that won’t stop the controversy surrounding this takeover continue.

