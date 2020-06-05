Mike Ashley tipped to sell Newcastle even if Saudi deal collapses

Newcastle United’s takeover continues to rumble on into June, and there still may yet be a decision for several more weeks.

The anxious wait for news has often left supporters at St James’ Park questioning whether or not the deal will go through – even more so after the Guardian’s revelation.

They claim that a World Trade Organisation report has found the Saudi Arabian state to be behind pirate streaming service beoutQ, which illegally broadcasts Premier League matches amongst other global sporting events.

Which is supposedly why the top-flight are taking their time with their owners and directors test.

This week, the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards appeared on the ‘Everything is Black and White‘ podcast where he delivered a confident verdict over the prospects of Mike Ashley being in charge of the Magpies past 2020.

He said:

“It will be sold this time.

“If it’s not these [buyers], the only grain of comfort that I will offer Newcastle fans is that if this collapses, it will be sold this time.

“It will go – I do not think Mike Ashley will be Newcastle United owner in 2021.

“I’m going to say that.

“I’m not going to bet my house because that would stupid but it will be sold this time.

“He wants out, he wants to go and I think he will be gone by 2021.”

Edwards believes that the Sports Direct mogul “wants out” and that United will be sold this time – whether that means to the Saudi-backed consortium led by PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley remains to be seen.

The Times’ Henry Winter revealed that there is another US group waiting in the wings alongside another consortium fronted by Henry Mauriss.

Newcastle is a prized asset and will surely be sold regardless of the outcome of the Premier League’s decision.

You’d imagine many supporters would be thrilled by this bold claim as Edwards is rather assured that Ashley will no longer be associated with the Magpies by 2021.

