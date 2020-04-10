Newcastle under Ashley: How much did the Magpies pay?

Mike Ashley is a much-criticised figure, and given he has placed non-playing staff at Newcastle on furlough his popularity isn’t going to increase any time soon.

Prior to that, he had often been lamented for a lack of spending, having not broken Newcastle’s highest transfer fee until January 2019, when Miguel Almiron arrived for £20m.

There have been multiple additions under his tenure, however, and for a range of prices, but can you guess right when it comes to the less obscure additions.

There is only one way to find out, by answering the following quiz!