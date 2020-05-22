Neil Custis hints possible date of Newcastle takeover announcement

Newcastle United’s takeover is all done and dusted, according to The Sun’s Neil Custis, who has also given a hint to when it could be officially announced.

The Premier League are thought to have given the green light over the £300m deal to take control of the northeast giants with the transferral of funds the final step.

There had been a delay to proceedings as the top-flight prioritised their ‘Project Restart’ plans but with teams returning to training this week, it appears as if they have now ratified the move at long last.

Custis wrote:

“SunSport understands the League’s owners and directors test found no barrier to the takeover.

“Financier [Amanda] Staveley, who is fronting the bid, is expecting official word next week.

“Then once the funds and paperwork are sorted an announcement will be made on or around June 1.”

There’s still another full working week before we enter June, which will be approximately two months after reports first emerged suggesting that tumultuous Toon owner Mike Ashley would finally sell up.

Custis claims that the announcement will be ‘made on or around June 1st’ which is also a Monday and start to a new week.

