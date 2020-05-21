Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover by Amanda Staveley’s Saudi Arabia-backed consortium has been delayed, according to The Sun’s Neil Custis.
Speaking on Twitter on Thursday morning, he claims that the Premier League are concentrating on ‘Project Restart’ with plenty of their clubs resuming training this week and that the issue of the Magpies’ changing ownership could be resolved next week instead.
He said:
Understand the @NUFC takeover has been delayed as Premier League concentrate on 'operation restart' but good chance things will be resolved next week.
It comes less than a day after the Express reported that the Premier League had given the green light on the deal.
Supporters at St James’ Park have been growing tired over just how long this process has taken as it’s been well over a month since news first broke suggesting that Mike Ashley was going to sell up at last.
If Custis’ statement rings true, then it’s going to be another week before fans hear the official word on their new era.
