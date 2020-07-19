Newcastle fans can’t agree on Jacob Murphy

Indeed, the Magpies may soon become one of the richest clubs in the world, and as far-fetched as it may seem, they’ve already been linked to Cristiano Ronaldo by Spanish outlet Don Balon.

However, if the takeover falls through they will be stuck as a mid-table side, and that means the glamour and quality of the likes of Ronaldo won’t be at St James’ Park, and they’ll have to look at some cheaper options.

One man they could look towards is Jacob Murphy, the winger has been out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday this term, and after hitting his eighth league goal of the season fans debated whether or not he has a future at the club.

Despite scoring more league goals than any Magpies player has managed this term, many fans believe that it’s time to cash in on the winger, and it’s hard to argue that they don’t have a point.

The 25-year-old has managed just one goal in 34 Premier League games, and while he seems to be handy at Championship level, he doesn’t seem to have what it takes to play at the top level.

Nope. Now is the ideal to cash in and make as money money on him as we can — Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) July 18, 2020

No definitely not he belongs in the championship — Melissa Marsh (@melmarsh97) July 18, 2020

I think he has found his level unfortunately he is not a Premiership player — NUFC353 (@nufc353) July 18, 2020

However, others believe that he deserves another chance.

Now, these fans aren’t claiming that he should be the first name on the team sheet anytime soon, but they think he has something to offer as a squad player or off the bench.

To be fair, it seems as though Murphy has improved this season, putting up his best goal tally since 2016/17 in a struggling Sheffield Wednesday side.

I’d give him another chance. The right flank is relatively weak, Ritchie aside, so his competition isn’t massive #NUFC — Dean Burns (@deanoburns) July 18, 2020

Would be a good squad player, could do with another chance at NUFC — Alex Friel (@Friely47) July 18, 2020