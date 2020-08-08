Newcastle United: 2019/20 Season Quiz

Newcastle found themselves starting this season with a new manager in Steve Bruce, following the departure of the much loved Rafael Benitez to China.

The club finished the season prior in 13th place, and would likely have been aiming for a top-half finish this time around. The season started well, with Bruce surprising many with big results against the top six clubs, but form dipped come the New Year, with the news of a takeover bid being made from a Saudi Arabian consortium.

The news rocked the Toon’s boat, as well as their form, and the club would finish their season in the same position as last, and just one point off their previous points tally.

With a season full of ups and downs, how much can you remember about the Magpies’ 2019/20 campaign?