It has been a season of many mixed feeling’s for the Toon army – having appointed Steve Bruce during the summer of 2019 after the departure of the much loved Rafael Benitez, there wasn’t much expectation on Tyneside towards Bruce and where he could take the club this season.

All in all, it has been a mix of ups and downs for the Magpies – new signings have either shone bright or dimmed in the darkness, and after a midtable finish alongside a moderate cup run, the news of a new takeover from a Saudi Prince seemed like all was to change at St James’ Park, and the Newcastle fans would finally see the back of Mike Ashley.

Since the news broke, however, negotiations have collapsed and Newcastle are looking at another season under the influence of Ashley and Bruce.

With all that being said, Steve Bruce has achieved some great results this season, and Newcastle’s overall finish isn’t as bad as some may have expected – so let’s take a look at the best and worst of this season…