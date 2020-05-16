 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans react to links with Juventus star Aaron Ramsey

Newcastle fans react to links with Juventus star Aaron Ramsey

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 16/5/2020 | 07:15pm

One of the best things to come out of a potential takeover, is the prospect of seeing some big-name players join the revolution. And in Newcastle’s case, it appears they have certainly set their targets high.

According to Italian publication TuttoJuve, the Magpies have earmarked Juventus star Aaron Ramsey as a signing for this upcoming summer transfer window, and that the Wales international could be available for a fee of around £22.3m.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

The midfielder only joined the Serie A giants last summer after leaving Arsenal on a free transfer, and has struggled for form and game-time this season – the 29-year-old has played just 24 times across all competitions, scoring four goals.

And after hearing about their links to the Welshman, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their rumoured transfer target.

A couple of Newcastle fans talked about how Ramsey could finally fill the gap of a goal-scoring midfielder at the club.

Signing Ramsey would certainly be a major statement of intent from Newcastle this summer.

Should Newcastle sign Aaron Ramsey this summer?

Absolutely

Absolutely

Waste of money

Waste of money

The midfielder has enjoyed an impressive career, scoring two FA Cup final winning goals with Arsenal, and now plying his trade for one of European football’s heavyweights in Juventus.

Luring him to St James’ Park would send out a message to the rest of the Premier League that the club mean business.

Article title: Newcastle fans react to links with Juventus star Aaron Ramsey

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 