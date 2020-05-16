Newcastle fans react to links with Juventus star Aaron Ramsey

One of the best things to come out of a potential takeover, is the prospect of seeing some big-name players join the revolution. And in Newcastle’s case, it appears they have certainly set their targets high.

According to Italian publication TuttoJuve, the Magpies have earmarked Juventus star Aaron Ramsey as a signing for this upcoming summer transfer window, and that the Wales international could be available for a fee of around £22.3m.

The midfielder only joined the Serie A giants last summer after leaving Arsenal on a free transfer, and has struggled for form and game-time this season – the 29-year-old has played just 24 times across all competitions, scoring four goals.

And after hearing about their links to the Welshman, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their rumoured transfer target.

Exactly the sort of player I’d want to start the new project, Ramsay, Lallana, Fraser, Tarkowski, Ake, McNeill player’s of that stature, add a couple big names if possible and we’d be flying…👍🏻 — David Tench (@DT3NCH) May 15, 2020

Imagine man. Hayden and Ramsey in midfield — Oliver🇸🇦 (@nufcoliverr) May 15, 2020

This is a more realistic and a fantastic signing if it were to happen. — Rob G ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ (@shearersbuddy) May 15, 2020

Would be a fabulous signing — John Paul Nagle (@Nagser82) May 15, 2020

Now THIS would be amazing! Just speculation ofc, but would love a player like him if we are indeed gonna start spending money under a new regime. — Hallvard Mostrøm (@Hamos88) May 16, 2020

In a heartbeat. Premier league experience and a top player at that. I’d take premier league proven everytime — Gavin McMillan (@GavinMcMillan17) May 15, 2020

Imagine the assists for big Joe though! — Andrew White (@Andy_White92) May 16, 2020

A couple of Newcastle fans talked about how Ramsey could finally fill the gap of a goal-scoring midfielder at the club.

Be a fantastic signing! Proper goal scoring midfielder which we’ve lacked for years #nufc — Chris Currie (@Wig82) May 15, 2020

Needed one since Cabaye left! — Adam (@adamLynch93) May 15, 2020

Signing Ramsey would certainly be a major statement of intent from Newcastle this summer.

Should Newcastle sign Aaron Ramsey this summer?

Absolutely Vote Waste of money Vote

The midfielder has enjoyed an impressive career, scoring two FA Cup final winning goals with Arsenal, and now plying his trade for one of European football’s heavyweights in Juventus.

Luring him to St James’ Park would send out a message to the rest of the Premier League that the club mean business.