Newcastle fans react to links with Adrien Rabiot

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 17/5/2020 | 05:15pm

Another day, and another player linked with a potential summer move to Newcastle.

This time it’s the turn of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with Italian publication Calciomercato claiming that the Magpies have put a “stellar” offer on the table for the Frenchman.

The report further adds that whilst negotiations have started with three different clubs, it’s Newcastle who have pressed their “foot on the accelerator”, and that it’s the kind of “concrete interest” that doesn’t depend on whether the club’s proposed takeover goes through or not.

After hearing about their links to the £22.95m-rated ace, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their latest rumoured transfer target.

Some Newcastle fans felt slightly more cautious about their interest in Rabiot, and claimed his attitude would be a major problem.

Having been in and out of the team for the first-half of the campaign, Rabiot established himself as a regular in the early months of 2020, featuring in ten out of the last 11 games in Serie A for Juventus.

Which Juventus star would you rather sign?

Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot

Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey

Once again, Rabiot is another high-profile name who would add some real quality to the Newcastle midfield, but with there still being doubts over the Magpies’ takeover, it remains to be seen whether this is a deal that gets done anytime soon.

