Newcastle fans react to links with Adrien Rabiot

Another day, and another player linked with a potential summer move to Newcastle.

This time it’s the turn of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with Italian publication Calciomercato claiming that the Magpies have put a “stellar” offer on the table for the Frenchman.

The report further adds that whilst negotiations have started with three different clubs, it’s Newcastle who have pressed their “foot on the accelerator”, and that it’s the kind of “concrete interest” that doesn’t depend on whether the club’s proposed takeover goes through or not.

After hearing about their links to the £22.95m-rated ace, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their latest rumoured transfer target.

Mike Ashley is really upping his game based upon all these quality player we are being linked with. Must have seen the error of his ways. — LittleCloudOfSadness (@GeorYr72OVn) May 16, 2020

Mike is really stepping up considering the same Italian reports said PIF were buying Roma — 🥬 (@Matty01207) May 16, 2020

I would rather have Aaron Ramsey. Proven in the Premier League. I liked the Ramsey link better. — neil robb (@neilrobber) May 17, 2020

Mike Ashley showing his prowess in the transfer market yet again! #RabiotIsAMag 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Regular Chris (@ChrisTheRegular) May 16, 2020

Can they concentrate on the longstaffs 1st. These constant rumours are a joke. — Emre Cans (@GAZZAAA8) May 16, 2020

Some Newcastle fans felt slightly more cautious about their interest in Rabiot, and claimed his attitude would be a major problem.

Fair enough must be another Ben arfa then — JordxnT (@JxrdanT97) May 16, 2020

If this #NUFCTakeover goes through Raboit is exactly the person we don’t want in our club… unsettled and demanding at every club he’s been at because he thinks he’s better than he is. Granted a good player but also a trouble causer — Simon (@SimonBe34274641) May 16, 2020

Would not want this guy, atitude stinks, bad apple imo, i hope he goes to Everton — T-R-NUFC (@nufc_r) May 16, 2020

Having been in and out of the team for the first-half of the campaign, Rabiot established himself as a regular in the early months of 2020, featuring in ten out of the last 11 games in Serie A for Juventus.

Once again, Rabiot is another high-profile name who would add some real quality to the Newcastle midfield, but with there still being doubts over the Magpies’ takeover, it remains to be seen whether this is a deal that gets done anytime soon.