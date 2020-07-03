Newcastle must hand new contract to Allan Saint-Maximin

The Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope has revealed that Allan Saint-Maximin will need a need contract at Newcastle to keep him happy.

What’s the word?

The Frenchman has been one of the stand-out performers for the Magpies this season following his arrival from Nice last summer. The 23-year-old has scored four times and provided seven assists across all competitions, including getting a hat-trick of set-ups in the 4-1 thrashing of Bournemouth.

In a tweet posted on his official Twitter account, Hope admitted that Saint-Maximin is likely to need a new contract to keep him happy, and that his current reported wages is causing some frustrations about those who earn more than him.

But Saint-Maximin will likely need a new contract to keep him happy at NUFC. Understand his six-year deal is on wages of around £36k per week (plus bonuses). There is frustration that others who rarely play earn more & it was hoped a new deal would be in offing by now. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) July 2, 2020

Priority

Whilst new signings will undoubtedly be on the agenda if and when the Saudi consortium’s takeover goes through, giving Saint-Maximin a new contract that reflects his true value to the club should be the main priority.

Such has been his importance to the Magpies, that there is a startling stat that shows without Saint-Maximin in the side, the club have won just once in 14 games. Compare that to ten wins in 18 matches when he is in the starting line-up.

His performances will surely not have gone unnoticed by sides across Europe, and ensuring that he is kept happy at St James’ Park by putting him on par with some of the club’s big-earners seems like a no-brainer.