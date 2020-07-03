 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle must hand new contract to Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle must hand new contract to Allan Saint-Maximin

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 3/7/2020 | 06:45pm

The Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope has revealed that Allan Saint-Maximin will need a need contract at Newcastle to keep him happy.

What’s the word?

The Frenchman has been one of the stand-out performers for the Magpies this season following his arrival from Nice last summer. The 23-year-old has scored four times and provided seven assists across all competitions, including getting a hat-trick of set-ups in the 4-1 thrashing of Bournemouth.

Think you’re a big Magpies fan? Can you name these former players by looking at their careers? Go on, give it a go…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

In a tweet posted on his official Twitter account, Hope admitted that Saint-Maximin is likely to need a new contract to keep him happy, and that his current reported wages is causing some frustrations about those who earn more than him.

Priority

Whilst new signings will undoubtedly be on the agenda if and when the Saudi consortium’s takeover goes through, giving Saint-Maximin a new contract that reflects his true value to the club should be the main priority.

Does Saint-Maximin deserve a new contract?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Such has been his importance to the Magpies, that there is a startling stat that shows without Saint-Maximin in the side, the club have won just once in 14 games. Compare that to ten wins in 18 matches when he is in the starting line-up.

His performances will surely not have gone unnoticed by sides across Europe, and ensuring that he is kept happy at St James’ Park by putting him on par with some of the club’s big-earners seems like a no-brainer.

Article title: Newcastle must hand new contract to Allan Saint-Maximin

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 