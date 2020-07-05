Newcastle fans react to Allan Saint-Maximin exit reports

After signing from Nice last summer, Allan Saint-Maximin has enjoyed a superb debut campaign in English football with Newcastle this season.

In 25 games across all competitions, he has managed four goals and seven assists, and produced one of his best displays in a Magpies shirt in the 4-1 thrashing of Bournemouth, setting up his teammates three times.

Naturally, that has led to some speculation suggesting other clubs are taking notice, and The Daily Mail now claim that French giants PSG are interested in luring him away from St James’ Park this summer.

Will Saint-Maximin still be at Newcastle next season?

Yes Vote No Vote

The report claims that PSG scouts “believe he has kicked on under Bruce and have been impressed with how quickly he has adapted to the Premier League against better class defences”.

And after hearing about Saint-Maximin potentially leaving the club, Newcastle fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions to the news.

They wish — Jarvis🇸🇦⚫️⚪️ (@Jarviik) July 4, 2020

Ashley will sell him u watch — Dyka Watson (@dykawatson50) July 4, 2020

Yeah this is nonsense — Brendan Crowley (@brendo90) July 4, 2020

We’ll take Mbappe going the other way please and thank you. — James (@liosi) July 4, 2020

Some fans refused to believe that the Saudi consortium who are in the process of taking over the club, would be willing to do business with the Qatari-owned PSG, with one supporter saying they would “block that straight away”.

No way will saudi do any deals with qatar. — Jack 🇸🇦 (@jchaytor16) July 4, 2020

The Saudis will block that straight away 😂 — DAVEY WENDT (@DANGERUS_DAVEY) July 4, 2020

Absolute desperation from Qatar and the puppet press that they control 😂 — Scott Parsons (@FulwoodAmateurs) July 4, 2020

One Magpies fan meanwhile brought Yohan Cabaye’s name into the conversation, and suggested Saint-Maximin would go the same way as the former if he left to join PSG – the former Newcastle midfielder made just 57 appearances for the Parisien giants.

If he doesn’t learn from the cabaye move he deserves it if he flops there. — Big Kev (@Bigkev1346) July 4, 2020

Bruce came out in his pre-match press conference and was adamant that Saint-Maximin would be staying at the club this summer, and brushed off any speculation suggesting he could be heading for the exit door.

Can you name every one of the Magpies’ top goalscorers from the past 15 seasons? It’s a tricky one…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 Who was top scorer during the 2018/19 campaign? Perez Shelvey Rondon Joselu

And with the kind of performances the winger has put in, and the current financial climate, it’s difficult to see how clubs could potentially meet the Magpies’ potential valuation of their talisman.

Simply put, unless a quite ridiculous offer comes in, Saint-Maximin is likely to remain at Newcastle for the foreseeable future.