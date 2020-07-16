Newcastle must spend big to help Allan Saint-Maximin

Just what must Allan Saint-Maximin be thinking as he watches his Newcastle teammates struggle to match his level?

The Frenchman has been an absolute revelation for the Magpies ever since he arrived from Nice last summer, scoring four times and providing seven assists across all competitions.

But too often, Saint-Maximin has just been tasked with doing far too much for Steve Bruce’s side, and it has perhaps never been clearer than his display against Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old single-handedly tried to drag his team on, constantly demanding the ball wherever he was on the pitch, and looking to create something either for himself or his teammates.

As per Sofascore, his 8.4 match rating was only bettered by Tottenham star Harry Kane, and that is despite not scoring or providing an assist himself.

All of his work went unrewarded, and the winger himself must surely have been feeling frustrated that the rest of his team couldn’t quite match his standards.

Saint-Maximin has proven himself to be a prolific dribbler this season in the top-flight – he currently ranks second behind Adama Traore with 4.8 dribbles per game – but on Wednesday, he took that to a completely another level.

He completed a whopping 11 out of the 12 dribbles he attempted, and despite providing three key passes for his teammates, and firing off six shots on goal himself, couldn’t really find a way past Hugo Lloris.

It felt like a game of Spurs vs Saint-Maximin and the rest. And that’s never a good sign.

As much as he huffed and puffed – he won a ridiculous 16 total duels out of the 22 that he contested – his teammates couldn’t share some of the workload.

And that’s exactly why the Saudi consortium interested in taking over at St James’ Park, must splash the cash in the summer transfer window if everything gets confirmed.

Already there has been talk of rival clubs showing a liking towards Saint-Maxmin, so it’s absolutely imperative the Magpies start bringing in quality players to take the pressure off the Frenchman’s shoulders and give him teammates who can match his quality and ambition.

If not, then more Bruce will just have to see more of the same of his winger trying to win games on his own, and seeing things fall apart around him.