Newcastle fans react to Craig Hope's update on Andy Carroll

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 3/5/2020 | 10:15am

It’s safe to say Andy Carroll hasn’t enjoyed the greatest of times in recent years since his initial departure from Newcastle.

The striker has been plagued by injuries throughout his footballing career, and it’s caused him to miss numerous games for various clubs. Last summer, the Magpies re-signed Carroll on a free transfer after his release from fellow Premier League side West Ham.

The deal was a one-year contract, but just like with his former sides, he has struggled massively with his fitness. He has played just 14 times across all competitions, and that has only amounted to 536 minutes of football, with the majority of his appearances coming from off the bench.

Now, The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has revealed that Carroll is “raring for a return to training”, but with him not reaching the amount of games needed to trigger an extension, his future “remains in doubt” ahead of his contract expiring on June 30.

After hearing the update on the centre-forward, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the ace.

One Newcastle fan meanwhile suggested that with their potential takeover, the Magpies could target some of the best players in the world, and wouldn’t need Carroll anymore.

Judging by his sheer lack of game-time, and continued battles with injuries, it’s difficult to really justify giving Carroll another year at St James’ Park.

Whilst his return last summer was no doubt an emotional one, the Magpies simply have to be ruthless with their hometown hero this summer.

