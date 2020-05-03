Newcastle fans react to Craig Hope’s update on Andy Carroll

It’s safe to say Andy Carroll hasn’t enjoyed the greatest of times in recent years since his initial departure from Newcastle.

The striker has been plagued by injuries throughout his footballing career, and it’s caused him to miss numerous games for various clubs. Last summer, the Magpies re-signed Carroll on a free transfer after his release from fellow Premier League side West Ham.

The deal was a one-year contract, but just like with his former sides, he has struggled massively with his fitness. He has played just 14 times across all competitions, and that has only amounted to 536 minutes of football, with the majority of his appearances coming from off the bench.

Now, The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has revealed that Carroll is “raring for a return to training”, but with him not reaching the amount of games needed to trigger an extension, his future “remains in doubt” ahead of his contract expiring on June 30.

After hearing the update on the centre-forward, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the ace.

Get rid. He had to come and prove he can stay fit this year. He hasn’t. For me he’s a waste of a squad spot next year and given the entasis is on progression, we need a fully fit and better striker that can offer something week in week out. — David Tasker (@DavidTazGolf9) May 2, 2020

Changing room cheerleader, he’s injured most of the time and has been for the last few years. We saw the best of him 10 years ago. I wish I could be paid £20k A WEEK for doing nowt. Get rid. — Kingstonbob01 (@kingstonbob01) May 1, 2020

Waste of a squad place — shaun smith (@tempersmith) May 1, 2020

Love Andy but I’m afraid his times up. — Trevor Cameron (@Trevor12Cameron) May 1, 2020

just get rid. why have someone that cant even stay fit after one match — Kyle (@Geordiekylee) May 1, 2020

Get rid!! — Alan B NUFC (@BROWEA) May 1, 2020

One Newcastle fan meanwhile suggested that with their potential takeover, the Magpies could target some of the best players in the world, and wouldn’t need Carroll anymore.

Craig were on the verge of having the pick of some ov the best players on the planet…..! Wake up n smell the coffee — Ricardo 1892 (@Ricardo1892) May 1, 2020

Judging by his sheer lack of game-time, and continued battles with injuries, it’s difficult to really justify giving Carroll another year at St James’ Park.

Whilst his return last summer was no doubt an emotional one, the Magpies simply have to be ruthless with their hometown hero this summer.