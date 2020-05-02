Newcastle fans fuming with Ayoze Perez’s comments

After arriving from Spanish side CD Tenerife, Ayoze Perez enjoyed a fairly impressive spell in his time at Newcastle.

The versatile forward played 195 times for the Magpies, scoring 48 goals and providing a further 17 assists. He was there during the campaign Newcastle spent in the Championship, and was a permanent fixture in the side as they set about trying to cement their place in the Premier League too.

But the Spaniard made the switch to top-flight rivals Leicester last summer in a deal reported to be worth around £30m. Now, speaking to Sky Sports, Perez has admitted that whilst he stills holds affection for Newcastle, he made the move to the Foxes to join their project.

He said: “I just wish them (Newcastle) the best. They are a special team for myself. It was a very important part of my career. Leicester is also building up a great project. It’s a great team which is developing. So, in the end, it was an easy decision. If you ask me today if it was the right one, I would say so.”

After hearing what Perez had to say, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their former star.

Respect yet he mocked our fans celebrating his goal against us a few months back? — Tom Hadwin (@TomHadwin2) May 1, 2020

Probably because he was lazy and didnt try hard enough for 25 out of the 38 games… — steven morton (@stevo4474) May 2, 2020

Turncoat, he is flapping now. Left us at the wrong time. Goid player, but would not want him back. — Glenn H C (@ghc2259) May 1, 2020

Too late now son we don’t want you . — Arfur (@YahArfur) May 1, 2020

He left us thinking he was too good for us cus Rafa left lollllz I was so glad he went — A̳n̳d̳r̳e̳w̳ (@Andy_Newc) May 1, 2020

Al about the money — Ben loknes (@loknes) May 2, 2020

All about the money. Soon as rafa left he did. — Neil Gray (@neilykins67) May 2, 2020

One Newcastle fan in particular meanwhile suggested that Perez may now regret his decision to leave, perhaps referencing the fact the Magpies are set for a takeover.

Bet he’s gonna regret that now 😂 — chris (@chris11115419) May 1, 2020

Unsurprisingly, some Newcastle supporters don’t seem to be the biggest fans of Perez now.

But the Magpies got a fairly decent chunk of money for a player who has only reached double figures in a league campaign just once in his entire professional career.

So whilst they may not be happy with his exit, Newcastle still did fairly well out of it.