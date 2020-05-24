 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to interest in Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez

Newcastle fans react to interest in Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 24/5/2020 | 11:15am

Whilst the takeover may not be officially complete, that hasn’t stopped Newcastle being linked with a whole host of names in recent weeks. And the latest man to be linked with a move to St James’ Park, is Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez.

According to German publication Bild, the Frenchman’s lack of game-time this season with the Bavarian giants – he’s featured just 15 times across all competitions – could see him leave this summer, with the Magpies interested in luring him to the Premier League.

The £50.4m-rated ace was part of the France squad that won the World Cup back in 2018, and spent several years at Spanish side Atletico Madrid before making the big-money move to Bayern.

And after hearing about their links to the versatile defender, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their latest transfer target.

A couple of Newcastle fans had differing opinions on whether Hernandez is better than current left-back Jetro Willems.

As a left-footed centre-back who can also play at left-back too, Hernandez could be one of the shrewdest signings of the new era for the Magpies.

Should Newcastle sign Lucas Hernandez?

Yes

Yes

No

No

His time playing at the highest level for both Atletico and Bayern, and being only 24 too, he could be the ideal defender for Newcastle over the years to come.

Article title: Newcastle fans react to interest in Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez

