Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Newcastle United are among the clubs monitoring Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ahead of a potential summer transfer.

What's the latest on Kvaratskhelia's future?

The Georgian winger has been in sensational form this season, helping fire Napoli to the top of Serie A with 12 goals and 15 assists in all competitions.

He has already been linked with a number of clubs including Manchester City and Real Madrid, but Newcastle have now emerged as a possible destination for the 22-year-old.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs revealed that the club are monitoring his situation.

"There's absolutely no guarantee that Victor Osimhen or Kvaratskhelia will end up leaving in the summer, but there will be demand, and Newcastle and Manchester City are two of the clubs in particular, along with others like Real Madrid and PSG, that are looking at Kvaratskhelia," he stated.

"It's obvious why because ultimately, he's had a standout season, scoring goals and getting assists for fun. He's scored 10 goals in Serie A in only 20 matches, and it's an incredible rise really."

Where could Kvaratskhelia fit in at Newcastle?

It would be something of a surprise if Newcastle move for Kvaratskhelia, given that they have just splashed out on winger Anthony Gordon, whilst they also have Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton as options on the left-wing.

There has been speculation over Saint-Maximin's future, whilst Gordon is also capable of playing on the right, meaning that there is definitely space in the squad should the Georgian, who has been hailed as "different gravy", make the move.

Given his performance levels, as well as the other clubs interested in him, it would be a huge coup if Newcastle can secure his signature, but they may need to qualify for the Champions League in order to stand a chance.

Eddie Howe's side are currently four points behind Spurs in fourth after a slump in form, and their hopes of making superstar signings may hinge on how strongly they end the season.