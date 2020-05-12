Ciaran Kelly reveals how Newcastle squad are primed for PL restart

The Chronicle journalist Ciaran Kelly has revealed how Newcastle’s players are primed to hit the ground running when the Premier League returns.

What did he say?

The top-flight could be set for its long-awaited return in June, provided it aligns with the government’s protocols. One of the main concerns for sides no doubt is how to ensure players get back to full fitness as soon as possible, and Kelly has revealed what the Magpies have done over these past few weeks.

He said: “Newcastle United players know they will be fined if they are overweight. The squad were sent away from the training ground on March 13 with their own individual training programmes to carry out in their homes after football operations at the club’s Benton base were shut down.

“Each player was given a GPS watch, which records their heart rate and activity, and this data can be monitored remotely by club staff. Although the first few weeks of remote training were quite strenuous, it is understood the programmes have since been scaled back a little given the uncertainty surrounding when football will actually resume.”

Advantage

With the remaining Premier League games likely to be played in very quick succession, making sure players are equipped to playing 90 minutes repeatedly is a hard challenge to overcome.

And it’s exactly why Newcastle appear to have got things spot-on in making sure the entire squad understand just how important it is that they don’t slack off from trying to keep themselves in the best shape possible before normal training can resume.

The Magpies could be one of the teams to hit the ground running when the Premier League resumes.