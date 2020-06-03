Newcastle set to receive just £450k compensation for Matty Longstaff

Newcastle United were rocked with a transfer bombshell on Tuesday evening but it had been coming.

Sky Sports’ Keith Downie has revealed that Serie A outfit Udinese have offered out-of-contract Magpies prospect Matty Longstaff a bumper £30k-per-week to sign for them.

He also claims that the young midfielder flew out to Italy to engage in talks before lockdown hit. It’s even believed that their offer it double that of Mike Ashley’s.

Downie tweeted:

BTW: that’s more than THIRTY times what he’s currently earning at Newcastle, who are set to net £450,000 compensation for the 20-year-old #NUFC https://t.co/cu3g42Nxrd — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) June 2, 2020

The northeast reporter also stated that the Magpies would land a measly £450k compensation following his departure as the player only recently turned 20.

Longstaff made his debut earlier in the season where he netted the match-winner against Manchester United. He has gone on to feature in 11 other matches, via Transfermarkt.

The Magpies academy grad is regarded as one of their most promising talents, but his exit seems likely given that the takeover is still yet to be resolved – Ashley is already halfway out the door and isn’t going to offer the lad a hefty extension.

