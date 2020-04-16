Newcastle could find their Kevin Nolan heir in John McGinn

Having joined from Bolton back in January 2009, Kevin Nolan stayed put at St James’ Park despite Newcastle’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Englishman promptly became a key reason behind why the Magpies lifted the Championship trophy to earn promotion back to the top-flight, scoring an impressive 17 goals in the league during the 2009/2010 campaign.

If Nolan’s status as one of the club’s more prominent heroes in recent memory was still in doubt, then a stunning hat-trick in a 5-1 mauling of rivals Sunderland certainly made sure he is still remembered fondly.

The former Bolton man was the epitome of a goal-scoring midfielder, chipping in with big goals in big games, and also leaving everything on the pitch.

Since his departure, the Magpies haven’t really had someone similar in terms of either quality or consistency. But with reports in recent days suggesting that Steve Bruce is targeting a swoop for Aston Villa ace John McGinn, the Tyneside club could finally find the heir to Nolan’s throne.

Before the ankle injury he picked up in late December, McGinn was a key performer for the Villans, scoring against the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal, and providing assists against Liverpool and Everton – the 25-year-old was the picture of consistency just like Nolan, playing the full 90 minutes in Dean Smith’s side’s first 17 Premier League games.

In an analysis of the midfielder’s style of play, Adrian Clarke claimed that he is a “throwback”, who “works hard, tackles, creates, runs with the ball and provides a goal threat”. It’s no surprise therefore that McGinn ranks amongst the top three for dribbles completed, fouls won, shots, chances created, tackles won and duels won at Villa this season.

And when news emerged of Newcastle’s interest in McGinn, former Leeds ace Noel Whelan suggested that he “would do very well there”, calling the midfielder “fantastic”.

Bringing in McGinn this summer – a man who also has an impressive record of seven goals in just 21 games for Scotland – could land the Magpies their Nolan successor. With claims that Newcastle are finally set to be released from their Mike Ashley shackles, Bruce could really kick-start a revolution on Tyneside with a move for the Villa man.