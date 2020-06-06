 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans on Craig Hope's major takeover and contract update

Newcastle fans on Craig Hope’s major takeover and contract update

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 6/6/2020 | 12:45pm

With Newcastle’s proposed takeover continuing to drag on, it appears things are now beginning to affect how the club deals with players contracts.

According to The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, the current Magpies hierarchy are “having to consult the prospective new owners on any contract negotiations, complicating the futures of Matty Longstaff and Andy Carroll”.

Think you’re a big Magpies fan? Can you name these former players by looking at their careers? Go on, give it a go…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

It’s revealed that as part of the whole takeover process, Lee Charnley “must communicate financial dealings such as new contracts with the would-be buyers, delaying all business at St James’ Park” – essentially, were Longstaff to agree terms on a new deal, that would then have to be signed off by the Saudi consortium.

And after hearing about the kind of impact the takeover delay is beginning to have on the club, Newcastle fans flooded to Twitter to share their frustrations.

Some Magpies fans took aim at the Premier League in particular, and called them out for continuing to drag out the process, with a couple pointing to how it’s now beginning to affect their “ability to do business”.

One particularly pessimistic Newcastle fan suggested that this all had the sense of deja vu about it, and that when everything falls to pieces, the Magpies hierarchy will just be delivering excuses again.

So the Magpies are currently being left in limbo.

What do you think will happen?

Takeover happens, Longstaff stays

Takeover happens, Longstaff stays

Takeover happens, Longstaff goes

Takeover happens, Longstaff goes

Takeover fails, Longstaff stays

Takeover fails, Longstaff stays

Takeover fails, Longstaff goes

Takeover fails, Longstaff goes

Whilst the Premier League continue to drag their heels over doing their due diligence on the takeover, Newcastle are having to contend with a situation where nothing is really certain, meaning the futures the likes of Longstaff can’t be resolved anytime soon.

The Tyneside club will have to hope that there isn’t a worse-case scenario whereby the takeover falls through, and players whose contracts come to an end soon, walk through the exit door too.

Article title: Newcastle fans on Craig Hope’s major takeover and contract update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 