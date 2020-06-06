Newcastle fans on Craig Hope’s major takeover and contract update

With Newcastle’s proposed takeover continuing to drag on, it appears things are now beginning to affect how the club deals with players contracts.

According to The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, the current Magpies hierarchy are “having to consult the prospective new owners on any contract negotiations, complicating the futures of Matty Longstaff and Andy Carroll”.

It’s revealed that as part of the whole takeover process, Lee Charnley “must communicate financial dealings such as new contracts with the would-be buyers, delaying all business at St James’ Park” – essentially, were Longstaff to agree terms on a new deal, that would then have to be signed off by the Saudi consortium.

And after hearing about the kind of impact the takeover delay is beginning to have on the club, Newcastle fans flooded to Twitter to share their frustrations.

IF this is true then surely the Premier League can’t continue to drag their heels. Players & the clubs futures are affected here. — pjwhitfield (@pjwhitfield) June 5, 2020

Its a total joke this takeover now. Surely Ashley can pull the plug and sell to the Americans instead? — AB (@TinTin_Official) June 5, 2020

Takeover uncertainty dragging on this month will effect us on the pitch. We can see that in isolation with Matty issue already — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc) June 5, 2020

Some Magpies fans took aim at the Premier League in particular, and called them out for continuing to drag out the process, with a couple pointing to how it’s now beginning to affect their “ability to do business”.

So effectively the ridiculous amount of time it is taking the @premierleague to sign off the takeover is having a serious detrimental effect on the club and it’s ability to do business! Ridiculous! — JJ Fletcher (@JJFletcher7) June 5, 2020

Premier league need to get on with this. It is becoming a major problem for the club. — Ashleyout (@elmarcosmasonos) June 5, 2020

Premier league need to pull there finger out and make a decision one way or another, bordering on dereliction of duty right now leaving one of its members floundering like this — martin hunter (@martyboy123) June 5, 2020

Absolutely pathetic, club and players left in limbo by tge @premierleague the fact there has been no decision on the take over is an absolute disgrace — Wor Fireball Raider (@FireballBrown) June 5, 2020

One particularly pessimistic Newcastle fan suggested that this all had the sense of deja vu about it, and that when everything falls to pieces, the Magpies hierarchy will just be delivering excuses again.

I can’t help but feel this means when the takeover falls through, Longstaff & Carroll are gone (again) the hierarchy will once again hold the “failed takeover” culpable for their lack of action. What’s the French for Deja vu again? — Sparky (@marcusshearer1) June 5, 2020

So the Magpies are currently being left in limbo.

What do you think will happen?

Whilst the Premier League continue to drag their heels over doing their due diligence on the takeover, Newcastle are having to contend with a situation where nothing is really certain, meaning the futures the likes of Longstaff can’t be resolved anytime soon.

The Tyneside club will have to hope that there isn’t a worse-case scenario whereby the takeover falls through, and players whose contracts come to an end soon, walk through the exit door too.