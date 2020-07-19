 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans on incredible Cristiano Ronaldo links

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 19/7/2020 | 11:15am

You read that right. Newcastle United are supposedly interested in Juventus superstar, and multiple-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

If ever there was a story that perfectly showed just how crazy the world of transfer rumours can be, then this surely takes the cake.

According to Spanish publication Don Balon, Ronaldo would be interested in a switch to St James’ Park, provided they give him a new contract for a minimum of two years, with the possibility of leaving at the end of each season.

And after hearing about their club’s extraordinary links to the £54m-rated superstar, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their reactions, and pretty much all of them were tongue-in-cheek and sarcastic.

Some Magpies fans brought Joelinton’s name into the conversation, with a couple of them insisting that Ronaldo wouldn’t get a game ahead of the Brazilian.

A couple of Newcastle fans claimed that they had heard through the grapevine that Ronaldo is indeed coming to Newcastle this summer, and that they had the news confirmed to them by some close sources.

Unsurprisingly, many Newcastle fans aren’t overly bought into the hype of potentially seeing Ronaldo strut his stuff at St James’ Park.

Even if the takeover does go through and the Magpies find themselves flush with cash, it’s difficult to see how the Portugal international would feel about a team not currently competing for titles, and nowhere near the Champions League.

But still, you can always dream right?

