Newcastle fans on incredible Cristiano Ronaldo links

You read that right. Newcastle United are supposedly interested in Juventus superstar, and multiple-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

If ever there was a story that perfectly showed just how crazy the world of transfer rumours can be, then this surely takes the cake.

According to Spanish publication Don Balon, Ronaldo would be interested in a switch to St James’ Park, provided they give him a new contract for a minimum of two years, with the possibility of leaving at the end of each season.

And after hearing about their club’s extraordinary links to the £54m-rated superstar, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their reactions, and pretty much all of them were tongue-in-cheek and sarcastic.

I think this might be the peak. Don you’ve made me laugh this morning. Thank you. — Mr Steel (@MrSteel94) July 19, 2020

About 5 years ago, I might’ve been excited at the prospect of this. But he’s now 35.

Rather buy a younger player, who’s also good, but less of a headline. — Adam (@only_jokering) July 19, 2020

Some Magpies fans brought Joelinton’s name into the conversation, with a couple of them insisting that Ronaldo wouldn’t get a game ahead of the Brazilian.

Why would we want him when Joelinton’s about — Nick 🇸🇦🇦🇺 (@MaximinSkill) July 19, 2020

Ronaldo beats 4 players get to the by line floats in a beauty of a cross. Joelinton trips over. Another chance wasted. Ronaldo looks at Joelinton as if he’s going to kill him — Big yellow taxi driver (@BaldTiredGrumpy) July 19, 2020

Pointless, he’d never get a game. Gayle has been playing well lately and he’d be hard pressed to start ahead of Big Joe out wide. — Bob Loblaw (@TeamAndrew) July 19, 2020

A couple of Newcastle fans claimed that they had heard through the grapevine that Ronaldo is indeed coming to Newcastle this summer, and that they had the news confirmed to them by some close sources.

I’m good mates with him and can confirm this is true. He’s been looking for houses on rightmove and will be joining as soon as the season is over — Ryan (@ryanbeard2012) July 19, 2020

Can confirm my bosses brothers mates dogs walking buddy’s owners mates wife’s lover has said the same thing 👍👌 — david (@davidshorter88) July 19, 2020

Unsurprisingly, many Newcastle fans aren’t overly bought into the hype of potentially seeing Ronaldo strut his stuff at St James’ Park.

Who starts up front?

Ronaldo Vote Joelinton Vote

Even if the takeover does go through and the Magpies find themselves flush with cash, it’s difficult to see how the Portugal international would feel about a team not currently competing for titles, and nowhere near the Champions League.

But still, you can always dream right?