Newcastle linked with swoop for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha

According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle are interested in Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

What’s the word?

The Ivory Coast international has long been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, with reports last year suggesting that Arsenal were very much interested in luring him to the Emirates.

But, a move failed to materialise before the end of the deadline, leaving Zaha stuck with Palace. Now, The Daily Mail claim that the winger is primed for another summer of uncertainty, with the likes of Newcastle, Everton, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich all interested in securing his signature.

The report further adds that Steve Bruce’s side in particular are “monitoring” the situation, “though any move would likely be dependent on their protracted takeover”.

Exciting

With Zaha’s ability to play on either flank and even through the middle, the Magpies could well have an incredibly exciting attack of the Ivorian, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron – the kind of fluid front three that could terrify most Premier League defences with their pace and directness.

In fact, Zaha’s Palace teammate James McArthur waxed lyrical about his abilities back in 2018, saying: “He is just unplayable at times and I wouldn’t like to be a defender playing against him. For us, he is a great asset when you can give someone the ball and he can run 40 yards with it.” Essentially, Zaha would bring a lot of the same characteristics that Saint-Maximin has in his locker.

In fact, his average of 4.5 dribbles per game in the Premier League this season is only bettered by two players: Wolves’ Adama Traore, and Saint-Maximin himself. Their abilities to play across the front-line could see them interchange positions, and make for the kind of modern forward-line used by the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona of yesteryear.

Zaha has been the standard-bearer at Palace for a number of years now, playing a whopping 359 games for the Eagles and scoring 57 times. Newcastle of course have had their own inspirational figure before in Hatem Ben Arfa, and the 27-year-old could bring that too.

Ben Arfa had his fair share of magic moments at St James’ Park, not least that wonderful solo goal against Bolton. Zaha is capable of similar magic, netting a beauty in Ivory Coast’s win over Russia. That ability to pick the ball up, drive forward but then deliver a superb finish is something the duo have shown in abundance. And so if Newcastle needed someone to be the final piece of their attacking jigsaw, then the Palace star could very well be that man.