Danny Mills claims Newcastle boss Steve Bruce could be gone

Speaking to Football Insider, Danny Mills has suggested that Steve Bruce could be the first to go if Newcastle’s takeover goes through.

What did he say?

The Magpies appear to be on the verge of seeing their takeover confirmed sooner rather than later, and with it, major question marks on Bruce’s long-term future at the club.

Recent reports have touted Rafa Benitez with an emotional return to St James’ Park, and Mills has claimed that with new ownership, one of the first things that often happens is the current manager ends up leaving.

He said: “It is going to be very difficult for Steve Bruce. He has not done a bad job and he is a very capable and very good manager. But big owners coming in with a lot of money will want to put their own person in. They will want the fans onside immediately and the easiest way to do that is to appoint a manager.

“It is unfortunate for Bruce because he has done a good job. We often see owners come in with their own ideas and the first person to go is normally the manager.”

Inevitable

With the likes of Benitez, Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri all being linked with the job at St James’ Park, it seems incredible that Bruce remains in the dugout at Newcastle.

The current Magpies boss has just been watching on from the side-lines as new reports claim the club have already drawing up replacements for him before the takeover has even been confirmed.

It all seems rather inevitable as Mills suggests, and it would be a major surprise now if Bruce is even given longer than just the end of the season.