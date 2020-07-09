Newcastle ace Danny Rose was impressive against Man City

Having signed on a loan deal back in the January transfer window, Danny Rose has been open in admitting that he is currently fighting for his long-term future at Newcastle.

Speaking in recent days, the Tottenham loanee said: “First and foremost, I am playing for my future. I don’t think I need a bigger motivation than that. I have settled in very well, I love the lads, and staff and the fans. It is probably the first time in my career I have been in this situation – never have I been down to less than one year on my contract – so it’s a new experience for me.”

And against Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday night, Rose proved just exactly why Steve Bruce must seriously consider signing him on a permanent deal this summer.

Despite the Magpies falling to a 5-0 defeat to the former Premier League champions, Rose was one of the very few players who actually showed any signs of trying to take the game to the opposition, and playing on the front foot.

As per Sofascore, he completed both of his attempted dribbles on the night, and registered 51 touches of the ball – the most of any Newcastle player.

The left-back didn’t shy away from receiving the ball in tight spaces, or being closed down by the City players, and it spoke volumes of just how more confident he was in possession than some of his teammates. That calmness saw him draw a team-high four fouls, helping Bruce’s side to get some respite for their defence.

Defensively, he was one of the more stronger and aggressive Magpies players, making another team-high of four tackles, and blocking one shot too. Add to that, the impressive fact he won a mammoth ten of his 12 total ground duels, and it showed the kind of quality Rose can bring to this Newcastle side on a longer-term basis.

If Steve Bruce is to do one thing this summer, then signing the left-back on a permanent basis should surely be one of the big priorities at St James’ Park.