Newcastle ace DeAndre Yedlin was embarrassing against Man City

In a disappointing 5-0 thrashing to Manchester City on Wednesday night, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle struggled to cause the home side any problems over the course of the 90 minutes.

Unsurprisingly, the Magpies hardly saw any of the ball, registering just 27% possession, and could only manage a measly one shot on target.

Having made some changes to his starting line-up for the clash at the Etihad, Bruce gave some fringe players the opportunity to impress, and none more so than USA international DeAndre Yedlin.

The right-back has struggled with injury problems this season, making only 19 appearances across all competitions – in fact, since the restart of the Premier League, he had only managed to play 18 minutes of top-flight football before the clash against City.

And on Wednesday night, he failed his huge audition.

As per Sofascore, his overall match rating of 5.7 was the lowest of any player on the pitch, and when you look at the underlying numbers behind his performance, it is clear to see why.

Despite playing the full 90 minutes, Yedlin only attempted 11 total passes, of which only five of them were successful – truly shocking numbers for a Premier League player, even despite the kind of attacking onslaught City put on.

But whilst he was wasteful in possession, and couldn’t offer a threat going forward (he attempted no dribbles or crosses whatsoever), his defensive stats were equally weak.

He contested just three total duels, winning only one of them, whilst he only made one tackle and one interception apiece.

With Bruce having the likes of Javier Manquillo, Emil Krafth and even Valentino Lazaro who can play in that right-back or right wing-back slot, Yedlin needed to have a decent game against City to prove his worth.

Instead, he fluffed his big chance in front of his manager.