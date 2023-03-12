Newcastle United will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park in their Premier League clash this afternoon and Eddie Howe will be hoping that his team can make a comeback in front of the home support after a string of poor performances.

The Magpies have suffered consecutive defeats at the hands of Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City over the last few weeks and a confident response against Wolves today is just what the team needs to keep their European dreams alive for next season.

Howe's side could take advantage of Liverpool's defeat to Bournemouth yesterday by snatching all three points and replacing them in fifth today, closing the gap on fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur going just four points behind them with two games in hand.

As a result, the Newcastle boss could be set to shake up his starting eleven after a struggle to compete with their opponents over the last few outings and Allan Saint-Maximin could be the man to cause chaos for Wolves' defenders.

Will Allan Saint-Maximin start vs Wolves?

There is no doubt that the Frenchman has offered moments of magic for Newcastle since joining the club back in 2019 and this season has again proved why he is a popular player with the St James' Park faithful.

Over 16 Premier League appearances, the £70k-per-week Newcastle winger - who celebrates his 26th birthday today - has scored one goal, registered three assists and created three big chances, as well as averaging 1.3 shots on goal, 2.3 successful dribbles and winning 3.3 duels per game so far.

Not only that, Saint-Maximin - hailed "breathtaking" by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville - has a great record in the six meetings he has had with Wolves during his time in the North East - tallying up one victory, four draws, one goal and only one defeat.

Howe could really benefit from the talented forward's experience and unpredictability on the left flank later today as Wolves have significantly improved under the management of Julen Lopetegui and will be full of confidence following their victory over Spurs last weekend.

With that being said, it is an absolute no-brainer for Saint-Maximin to reprise his role in the attacking threat this afternoon having been dropped versus Man City.

Indeed, he could well cause chaos for the Wolves defence as the Toon seek their first league win since the 15th of January.