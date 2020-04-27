Newcastle could make a statement of intent with Cavani move

According to Foot Mercato, Newcastle are eyeing up a stunning move for PSG striker Edinson Cavani this summer.

What’s the word?

As reports continue to indicate that the Magpies could finally be set for an end to the Mike Ashley era, Newcastle fans may be forgiven for beginning to start dreaming of a summer of high-profile signings.

And as per French publication Foot Mercato, the Tyneside club want to be “very offensive” in the transfer market, and that they have earmarked PSG marksman Cavani as a potential option up front.

Should Newcastle sign Edinson Cavani this summer?

Yes Vote No Vote

The report claims that with the Uruguayan set to be out of contract this summer at the Parc des Princes, the Magpies “dream” of being able to lure Cavani to St James’ Park, and that to try to convince him of the move, they are ready to offer him a “gold contract”.

Statement of intent

Newcastle of course have got history when it comes to bringing one of the world’s most lethal goal-scorers to St James’ Park – Alan Shearer’s arrival back in the mid-1990s was certainly a major coup for the Magpies.

Shearer would go on to bag an incredible 182 goals in 374 games for the club, and is the Premier League’s all-time top goal-scorer.

Whilst Cavani may not be arriving at Newcastle with plenty of years left in the tank like Shearer, his prowess for scoring goals hasn’t deserted him. He has big-game experience with his time at PSG and Napoli, playing in the Champions League for numerous years now scoring 35 times in the competition.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

Reports in previous months had even suggested that Manchester United were looking at potentially signing him, and there can be no question that Cavani has been one of the most prolific goal-scorers in European football – he has a career total of 341 goals in 556 games.

Bringing him to Newcastle would be the kind of marquee move that would be reminiscent of Shearer’s arrival – a major sign that the Magpies are intent on dining at the top table again, and competing for the best players on offer.