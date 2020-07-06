Newcastle ace Emil Krafth had a nightmare display

After trailing twice in their clash against West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, Newcastle managed to secure themselves a creditable 2-2 at St James’ Park.

Steve Bruce’s side would no doubt have been hoping to follow up their impressive 4-1 thrashing of Bournemouth with another victory in the top-flight, but whilst they didn’t manage to do just that, they kept up their unbeaten run in the league.

But whilst a few of the Magpies players emerged from the game with some credit, Emil Krafth in particular had a largely forgettable game. Whilst the Swede did pick out Miguel Almiron for Newcastle’s first equaliser, the right-back endured a torrid outing in every other respect.

As per Sofascore, he made just one tackle and no interceptions, whilst also losing nine of his 12 total duels – out of the five that he contested in the air, he came out second-best in every single one.

And those defensive struggles extended to his quality on the ball too, with Krafth managing to lose the ball on 25 separate occasions over the course of the 90 minutes. To put that into context, Jonjo Shelvey, who lost it the second-most, only conceded possession 18 times.

Every time the full-back found himself in a promising position out wide to put a dangerous delivery into the box, he failed. He attempted six crosses for the Magpies, and absolutely none of them found their mark, with his two attempted long balls also going awry too.

With Joelinton playing out wide on the left, had Krafth managed to deliver a decent delivery to the back-post, the Brazilian could well have made his mark on the game.

Instead, West Ham found it far too easy to clear their lines, and it was no surprise that his 6.7 match rating was the third-worst of any Newcastle player on the pitch.

The Swede badly let down Steve Bruce in a game the Magpies could really have continued to kick on from.