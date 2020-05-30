 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans furious as FA threatens takeover plans

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 30/5/2020 | 06:45pm

Just when Newcastle fans may have been getting ready to celebrate, another spanner appears to get thrown into the works.

Reports in recent days had claimed that the club’s proposed takeover was nearing completion, and that a formal announcement could be on its way, The Times’ Chief Sports reporter, Martyn Ziegler, has revealed that the FA have got a bone to pick with the Saudi consortium.

It’s been claimed that the top-flight’s governing body “has threatened legal action against Saudi Arabia’s state-owned sports TV station for the illegal broadcast of FA Cup matches” involving the Magpies.

Ziegler adds that the latest development will be “another concern” for the consortium as they look to complete their takeover of the Tyneside club.

And after hearing about the latest update on the situation, Newcastle fans flooded to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the matter.

A couple of Newcastle fans even suggested that the Premier League “should just reject it”, after getting tired by the whole process being dragged out.

Unsurprisingly, many of the club’s fans are furious with the FA for seemingly trying to derail the takeover at the last minute.

With suggestions that Mike Ashley’s era at the club may finally be over in the near future, this latest news just dampens the mood a little.

It remains to be seen whether the takeover now faces a much longer delay to proceedings.

