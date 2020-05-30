Newcastle fans furious as FA threatens takeover plans

Just when Newcastle fans may have been getting ready to celebrate, another spanner appears to get thrown into the works.

Reports in recent days had claimed that the club’s proposed takeover was nearing completion, and that a formal announcement could be on its way, The Times’ Chief Sports reporter, Martyn Ziegler, has revealed that the FA have got a bone to pick with the Saudi consortium.

It’s been claimed that the top-flight’s governing body “has threatened legal action against Saudi Arabia’s state-owned sports TV station for the illegal broadcast of FA Cup matches” involving the Magpies.

Ziegler adds that the latest development will be “another concern” for the consortium as they look to complete their takeover of the Tyneside club.

And after hearing about the latest update on the situation, Newcastle fans flooded to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the matter.

Literally a witch hunt now, I doubt the FA would care if they were buying Manchester United or Arsenal. The FA is full of biased fans and nepotism. — Callum Kitson (@callumkitson) May 29, 2020

Why the hell do we bother, we just don’t get to have nice things 😔, definitely worried about it now #NUFCTakeover — G (@gprodigy00) May 29, 2020

That is pathetic from the fa, what concerns me more though is that someone in the Premier league is talking to yourself and others about something which is meant to be confidential — Jonathan collin (@Lips1982) May 29, 2020

Everyone hell bent on stopping this from happening — joe erskine (@wesleymartin09) May 29, 2020

A couple of Newcastle fans even suggested that the Premier League “should just reject it”, after getting tired by the whole process being dragged out.

This is getting so boring now. PL should just reject it then. We’re all sick of it & need closure on this for many reasons, not least of which is Ashley continues to take fans money for games they won’t see. That’s the real story. Run that one. #nufc — acpatto (@AnthPatterson) May 29, 2020

pull the plug. Pointless — Saudis tricky mags (@SheikhKhaledd) May 29, 2020

Unsurprisingly, many of the club’s fans are furious with the FA for seemingly trying to derail the takeover at the last minute.

With suggestions that Mike Ashley’s era at the club may finally be over in the near future, this latest news just dampens the mood a little.

It remains to be seen whether the takeover now faces a much longer delay to proceedings.