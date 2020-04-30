Newcastle fans go berserk over Mauricio Pochettino news

Newcastle United could be getting themselves a new manager alongside their change in ownership ahead of next season, and the reported number one candidate has sent the Magpies faithful into a frenzy.

According to Sky Sports, former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is the front runner to succeed Steve Bruce under the Saudi-backed consortium and they are prepared to pay him £19m per year to take the helm at St James’ Park.

The Argentine was surprisingly axed by Daniel Levy in November, less than six months after guiding the north Londoners to the Champions League final, and he has been out of work ever since.

If that deal fails to come to fruition, there could be a return for Rafa Benitez, who left Tyneside for Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang in the summer.

There’s no doubt that many Newcastle fans would absolutely love to see Pochettino take charge at the club, but for the time being, it remains to be seen whether this report is indeed accurate and if he would even be open to the job.

Who would you like as NUFC boss next season?

Steve Bruce Vote Mauricio Pochettino Vote Rafa Benitez Vote Other... Vote

It also suggests that Bruce is running out of time at the Magpies and that the new owners aren’t likely to give him a fair shot at continuing his job past the current campaign.

Here’s how supporters have been reacting…

oh yes — ollie 🇸🇦✨ (@ollienufc) April 29, 2020

A little bit of wee just came out… Mop bucket!! — ANTONY RICHES (@tonto1664) April 29, 2020

🎵Oh oh oh, he’s magic, you know, Mauricio Pochittino🎵 — dizzydarkrai (@dizzydarkrai) April 29, 2020

SIUUUUUUUUUUU — lucas (@30kglucas) April 29, 2020

Wow everyday of the week — Jay D (@allypally9) April 29, 2020

Oi if we can get poch that is a massive step forward. — Alex 🏠 (@MaxwellA98) April 29, 2020

Poch would be an incredible coup. — Callum Gough (@CallumGough94) April 29, 2020

Yes please. — Blairdog [DUK] (@l3lairdog) April 29, 2020

I’m so gassed you don’t understand man, Newcastle United back on the map. — 🌴 (@samcthii) April 29, 2020

he’d be incredible with backing — wilf (@WonjoMelvey) April 29, 2020

More like a leap above Bruce 👍 — Kev Chapman (@nufc85) April 29, 2020

love that Keith — 🇸🇦Joe🇸🇦 (@nufcjoe_) April 29, 2020

This would be a fantastic appointment, and would demonstrate a real statement of intent. Upwards and to compete. #NUFCTakeover — Michael Parry (@MickP1964) April 29, 2020

