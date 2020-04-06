 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans divided by former star Ayoze Perez

by Ben Goodwin share
1 minute read 6/4/2020 | 07:30pm

Loads of Newcastle fans have been discussing former star Ayoze Perez, after @NUFC360 shared a post from The Leicester Mercury rating his first season since leaving St. James’ Park.

Perez swapped the Magpies for the Foxes last summer for a fee in the region of £30m, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t quite lived up to his price tag after leaving the Toon Army.

The Spaniard has scored seven Premier League goals, but three of those came in the 9-0 mauling of Southampton, where Jamie Vardy also grabbed a hat-trick.

On Tyneside, Perez scored 48 goals and provided 17 assists in 195 showings, and it appears fans are still divided on exactly how good the 26 year-old actually is.

The piece from The Leicester Mercury included ratings from Foxes supporters , one of whom said the Spaniard is “incredibly lazy”, a comment which has split the Toon Army.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions down below…

Newcastle fans are still fuming about something that happened in 2017…

