Loads of Newcastle fans have been discussing former star Ayoze Perez, after @NUFC360 shared a post from The Leicester Mercury rating his first season since leaving St. James’ Park.
Perez swapped the Magpies for the Foxes last summer for a fee in the region of £30m, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t quite lived up to his price tag after leaving the Toon Army.
The Spaniard has scored seven Premier League goals, but three of those came in the 9-0 mauling of Southampton, where Jamie Vardy also grabbed a hat-trick.
On Tyneside, Perez scored 48 goals and provided 17 assists in 195 showings, and it appears fans are still divided on exactly how good the 26 year-old actually is.
The piece from The Leicester Mercury included ratings from Foxes supporters , one of whom said the Spaniard is “incredibly lazy”, a comment which has split the Toon Army.
I don’t agree. A lot of the time he was busy and worked hard defending from the front but he spent the rest of the time doing the exact opposite – usually between late October and mid February when it was coldest
— Marc Duffy
Would happily have him back if they don’t want him!
— Chris Lowres
Totally disagree he was at times a very lazy player. Only had patches of good form in a poor team.
— Dave 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪
Didnt run any more than any other playet , complete myth . Hes getting found out big time . Newcastle was his level.
— Gennaro Savastano
Gotta feel for Perez, very polarising for fanbase’s, but he’s always produced goals and played a solid part in the team’s hes been part of
— David J G
Perez was never lazy for Newcastle he worked his socks off
— Nick
It’s a myth he worked hard. Sure he ran around a bit but he never got near to tackling anyone.
— David Sneddon
He could be an incredible poacher.. Unreal first touch
— Billy Buff
He was lazy !! If he spent more effort in tracking and chasing players rather than throwing his arms around like a spoilt brat people would of rated him more. Had a patch of good games the rest of the time he was shite
— David
