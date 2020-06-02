Newcastle fans fume over Mark Douglas tweet

A recent tweet from ChronicleLive reporter Mark Douglas has left plenty of Newcastle United fans reeling this week.

But it’s not the journalist they are taking fire at, but rather the club and current owner Mike Ashley, in particular.

Douglas claims that the Magpies have taken money off season ticket holders for the 2020/21 campaign and are yet to announce any plans to issue refunds on this season’s season tickets, leaving many supporters absolutely fuming…

Absolute disgrace ! — Es Martlew (@EsMartlew) June 1, 2020

Are you really surprised — DaveH (@DavidHeppell10) June 1, 2020

Why does it not surprise you Mark, its Newcastle. An absolute circus 😂 pic.twitter.com/pWwEB6rRvS — Newcastle United Times (@Newcastle_Times) June 1, 2020

Car crash !!! — mr1234 (@onmyshoe) June 1, 2020

It’s shocking Mark. Lots of loyal supporters being letdown. This whole takeover process has highlighted once again how far down the pecking order supporters are in the tv cash rich world of football. — Jonathan esland (@jonathanesland) June 1, 2020

Absolute DISGRACE. Hang your heads in shame @NUFC And yes I know it’s the not the fault of the lads on here who run the account but come on SAY SOMETHING! Even a short “We will address the season ticket situation shortly we apologise etc etc.” — FedUpWithBrick (@Axcrazy1) June 1, 2020

Clubs a shambles #nufc — Joshua Burr (@JoshuaBurr7) June 2, 2020

Absolute disgrace mark, the fa should be involved @FA — ollie (@holst24) June 1, 2020

This situation is very much why many in the northeast are desperate to rid the club of Ashley as it is exactly how he’s run United during his 13-year tenure.

Fans have had to suffer two relegations to the Championship as well as many seasons of mediocrity while the Sports Direct mogul sits back and flaunts his businesses and makes a tidy profit from doing so.

Some of the emotive language used only sums up the feeling amongst the Magpies fanbase, this includes “sick to my stomach”, “disgrace” and “no shame”.

They’ve put us to shame for 13 years. We’re used to it by now. — Mouth of the Tyne 🗣️📢 (@ToonMouthTyne) June 1, 2020

This to me now is one of the biggest disgraces of the 13 year Ashley era at #NUFC. It’s virtually theft and they’re cashing in on people not wanting to lose their season tickets forever. Feel sick to my stomach. — Dan McMahon ⚡↗ (@DanMcmahonF1) June 1, 2020

It’s entirely believable, it exactly how Ashley operates, with no care or thought about anyone but himself. It’s how he’s behaved almost since day one — Stephen (@BLOOD202) June 2, 2020

He has no shame — Dave Rees (@johndavidrees) June 1, 2020

Sums up Mike Ashley — Ben Dunn (@dunntoon) June 1, 2020

Clearly, there are many at St James’ Park that simply cannot wait for the new era at their club with a Saudi Arabian consortium awaiting the Premier League’s confirmation that a deal can go ahead.

They have been conducting the owners and directors test for nearly two months now, which probably hasn’t helped matters here with fans so anxious to see the outcome.

Some have pondered what the prospective owners would do following a successful takeover…

Do you think Ashley is leaving this up to the new owners? — Sid The Sexist Nufc 🇸🇦 (@NufcSid) June 1, 2020

Wouldn’t be surprised if potential new owners have said not to refund. They come in and then refund straight away. Easy win. — Jamie Pratt (@Jimbodinhi) June 1, 2020

If the Prem reject this takeover, how can they let Mike Ashley still have control. He is a con man — Alex (@alex87pearson) June 1, 2020

