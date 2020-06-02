 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans fume over Mark Douglas tweet

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 2/6/2020 | 07:50pm

A recent tweet from ChronicleLive reporter Mark Douglas has left plenty of Newcastle United fans reeling this week.

But it’s not the journalist they are taking fire at, but rather the club and current owner Mike Ashley, in particular.

Douglas claims that the Magpies have taken money off season ticket holders for the 2020/21 campaign and are yet to announce any plans to issue refunds on this season’s season tickets, leaving many supporters absolutely fuming…

This situation is very much why many in the northeast are desperate to rid the club of Ashley as it is exactly how he’s run United during his 13-year tenure.

Fans have had to suffer two relegations to the Championship as well as many seasons of mediocrity while the Sports Direct mogul sits back and flaunts his businesses and makes a tidy profit from doing so.

Some of the emotive language used only sums up the feeling amongst the Magpies fanbase, this includes “sick to my stomach”, “disgrace” and “no shame”.

Clearly, there are many at St James’ Park that simply cannot wait for the new era at their club with a Saudi Arabian consortium awaiting the Premier League’s confirmation that a deal can go ahead.

They have been conducting the owners and directors test for nearly two months now, which probably hasn’t helped matters here with fans so anxious to see the outcome.

Some have pondered what the prospective owners would do following a successful takeover…

