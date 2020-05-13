Newcastle fans fuming with The Sun takeover latest

Newcastle United fans have been left absolutely reeling by fresh takeover reports from The Sun.

They claim that up to ten Premier League clubs could ‘group together’ to block the deal from happening, which comes just a few days after news that there would be a delay after new evidence was submitted for the owners and directors test.

Will the PL approve Newcastle's takeover?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

It’s been well over a month since news broke of Mike Ashley potentially selling the northeast outfit for £300m with a Saudi-fronted consortium, involving the PIF, the Reuben brothers and Amanda Staveley leading the charge.

But the longer it has gone on, the more impatient and worried supporters have gotten.

And this latest revelation hasn’t helped matters with many of the Magpies faithful flocking to social media to deliver their thoughts on the matter.

The Daily Mail ran the story themselves, citing The Sun, and several fans have responded on Twitter.

Here’s what has been said…

Lets not pretend that the clubs have suddenly got a moral conscious. They've taken deals/money from Saudi or equally dubious countries/companies aswell. The fact is that they are scared that there will be one less relegation/midtable club which threatens their place in PL. — Jordan (@Gibbo2910) May 13, 2020

Jealousy in this league is a disgrace — David (@GreenGeordie9) May 13, 2020

Premier league clubs can’t “block” anything. — Josh (@NotSoLocalHero) May 13, 2020

I don’t think you understand the owners and directors test. Guessing this is picked up from The Suns article, why print it? If you know it’s poor content, just don’t. — David Pick (@davidpick1987) May 13, 2020

They can if they want, it’ll make no difference though. — Jack Chaytor (@jchaytor16) May 13, 2020

Nothing but Jealousy and frightened of the impact that this will have on Newcastle.These are the probaly same clubs trying to get no relegation when the season starts again.Where were these concerns when Sheffield United were bought out buy a Saudi businessman? Its embarrassing — Darren Cowan (@DarrenCowan6) May 13, 2020

Utter nonsense. — Mouth of the Tyne 🗣️📢 (@ToonMouthTyne) May 13, 2020

Oh ok… so in what part of the O&D test does it say “are other teams ok with this?” 🙄 scared of the sleeping giant that is #nufc — Mark (@dobo371986) May 13, 2020

So any takeover in future has to be made public before premier league checks begin, so other clubs or countries or whoever can try and block it coz they dont like the buyers. Didnt realise it was upto so many others to decide. — phil (@pt1nufc) May 13, 2020

Utter dross, no evidence, pure speculation and refers to Sun article. Media are doing themselves a disservice in this period, trying to fill Column spaces almost for the sake of it for click bait. — Gareth (@howietyper) May 13, 2020

What a load of absolute rubbish teams can’t block a takeover cause they feel threatened ffs if the @premierleague blocked it in then grounds the prem would be finished Saudi Arabia would drag them through the mud so it would be better for every one that doesn’t happen — W1LL14M (@william19368399) May 13, 2020

Absolutely Shocking journalism from the fail yet again — James Fernie (@JamesFernienufc) May 13, 2020

