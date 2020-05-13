 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans fuming with The Sun takeover latest

Newcastle fans fuming with The Sun takeover latest

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 13/5/2020 | 05:31pm

Newcastle United fans have been left absolutely reeling by fresh takeover reports from The Sun.

They claim that up to ten Premier League clubs could ‘group together’ to block the deal from happening, which comes just a few days after news that there would be a delay after new evidence was submitted for the owners and directors test.

Will the PL approve Newcastle's takeover?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

It’s been well over a month since news broke of Mike Ashley potentially selling the northeast outfit for £300m with a Saudi-fronted consortium, involving the PIF, the Reuben brothers and Amanda Staveley leading the charge.

But the longer it has gone on, the more impatient and worried supporters have gotten.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Can you name the player?

And this latest revelation hasn’t helped matters with many of the Magpies faithful flocking to social media to deliver their thoughts on the matter.

The Daily Mail ran the story themselves, citing The Sun, and several fans have responded on Twitter.

Here’s what has been said…

AND in other news, Newcastle fans go berserk over the Guardian’s takeover update

Article title: Newcastle fans fuming with The Sun takeover latest

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 